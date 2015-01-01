|
Garabiles MR, Lao CK, Wang S, Hall BJ. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): 1765544.
(Copyright © 2020, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
34630933
BACKGROUND: Labour migrants are exposed to potentially traumatic events throughout the migration cycle, making them susceptible to developing mental disorders. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is often comorbid with depression. Comorbidity worsens the course of illness, prognosis, treatment response, and increases suicidal risk. Using network analysis, this study examined the structure of PTSD and depression in a sample of migrant domestic workers, an especially vulnerable community of labour migrants. This study sought to derive the central or most important symptoms, strongest edges or relationships among symptoms, and bridge symptoms between PTSD and depression.
Language: en
PTSD; depression; comorbidity; domestic workers; labour migration; network analysis