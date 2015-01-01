Abstract

Past research on cannabis has been limited in scope to THC potencies lower than legally available and efforts to integrate the effects into models of driving performance have not been attempted to date. The purpose of this systematic review is to understand the implications for modeling driving performance and describe future research needs. The risk of motor vehicle crashes increases 2-fold after smoking marijuana. Driving during acute cannabis intoxication impairs concentration, reaction time, along with a variety of other necessary driving-related skills. Changes to legislation in North America and abroad have led to an increase in cannabis' popularity. This has given rise to more potent strains, with higher THC concentrations than ever before. There is also rising usage of novel ingestion methods other than smoking, such as oral cannabis products (e.g., brownies, infused drinks, candies), vaping, and topicals. The PRISMA guidelines were followed to perform a systematic search of the PubMed database for peer-reviewed literature. Search terms were combined with keywords for driving performance: driving, performance, impairment. Grey literature was also reviewed, including congressional reports, committee reports, and roadside surveys. There is a large discrepancy between the types of cannabis products sold and what is researched. Almost all studies that used inhalation as the mode of ingestion with cannabis that is around 6% THC. This pales in comparison to the more potent strains being sold today which can exceed 20%. Which is to say nothing of extracts, which can contain 60% or more THC. Experimental protocol is another gap in research that needs to be filled.



METHODologies that involve naturalistic (real world) driving environments, smoked rather than vaporized cannabis, and non-lab certified products introduce uncontrollable variables. When considering the available literature and the implications of modeling the impacts of cannabis on driving performance, two critical areas emerge that require additional research: The first is the role of cannabis potency. Second is the route of administration. Does the lower peak THC level result in smaller impacts on performance? How long does potential impairment last along the longer time-course associated with different pharmacokinetic profiles. It is critical for modeling efforts to understand the answers to these questions, accurately model the effects on driver performance, and by extension understand the risk to the public.



