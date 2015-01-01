SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Forth KE, Layne CS, Madansingh SI. Front. Sports Act. Living 2021; 3: e680269.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fspor.2021.680269

PMID

34632375

PMCID

PMC8498210

Abstract

BACKGROUND: 29% of older adults fall annually, resulting in the leading cause of accidental death. Fall prevention programs typically include exercise training and self-monitoring of physical activity has a positive effect on the self-efficacy and self-regulation of exercise behaviors. We assessed if self-monitoring of fall risk, without an intervention, impacts fall rates.

METHODS: Fifty-three older adults had open access to a balance measuring platform which allowed them to self-monitor their postural stability and fall risk using a simple 1-min standing balance test. 12-month retrospective fall history was collected and a monthly/bimonthly fall log captured prospective falls. Participants had access to self-monitoring for up to 2.2 years. Fall history and fall incidence rate ratios and their confidence intervals were compared between the periods of time with and without access to self-monitoring.

RESULTS: A 54% reduction in the number of people who fell and a 74% reduction in the number of falls was observed when participants were able to self-monitor their postural stability and fall risk, after normalizing for participation length. Further, 42.9% of individuals identified as having high fall risk at baseline shifted to a lower risk category at a median 34 days and voluntarily measured themselves for a longer period of time.

DISCUSSION: We attribute this reduction in falls to changes in health behaviors achieved through empowerment from improved self-efficacy and self-regulation. Providing older adults with the ability to self-monitor their postural stability and intuit their risk of falling appears to have modified their health behaviors to successfully reduce fall rates.


Language: en

Keywords

balance; older adult; balance health; fall risk analysis in older people; postural stability (postural control)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print