Abstract

Based on a literature review, likely, there is a relationship between job stress and safety climate, and in this way, the accident occurrence is affected. Therefore, the present study was aimed to investigate the relations of job stress dimensions to safety climate and accidents occurrence among the workers using regression models. This cross-sectional study was carried out on 1530 male employees in 2019. People were randomly selected from various departments. The participants filled out the questionnaires, including demographical information and accident history questionnaire, the NIOSH generic job stress questionnaire, and the Nordic safety climate questionnaire. In addition, information on occupational experience and accident history was obtained from the health unit of the petrochemical company. In the end, data were analyzed using statistical tests of bivariate correlation, multivariate correlation, and logistic regression. Based on the bivariate analysis, the variables of job satisfaction (0.998), problem at work (0.900), depression (-0.836), and physical environment (-0.796) among the job stress dimensions had the highest correlation coefficients with the total score of the safety climate, respectively. The results of the logistic regression analysis with the adjustment of the effect of the safety climate indicated that the relationships between the dimensions of the job satisfaction (Wald = 6.50, OR = 4.96, and p-value<0.05) and social supports (Wald = 5.88, OR = 3.20, and p-value<0.05) with the accident occurrence were significant. To increase the positive safety climate and decrease the accident occurrence, industries must try to reduce job stress in the workplaces through controlling the important factors, such as low job satisfaction and poor social supports.

Language: en