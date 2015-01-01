|
Citation
Tàpia-Caballero PPD, Serrano-Fernández MJPD, Boada-Cuerva MPD, Boada-Grau JPD, Assens-Serra JPD, Robert-Sentís LPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34633270
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Several studies have shown that one of the most common causes of collision is driver fatigue since fatigue causes drowsiness while driving and this decreases the driver's ability to maneuver the vehicle and increases the probability of their nodding off and falling asleep at the wheel. This may be due to a variety of personal reasons and specific factors connected to working conditions. In the present work we therefore intend to develop a predictive model on fatigue in professional drivers using the following indicators: Age, Gender, personality, burnout, characteristics, and job content.
Language: en
Keywords
Fatigue; Personality; Occupational health; Burnout; Labor risks; Professional Drivers