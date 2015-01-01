|
Citation
|
Patejak S, Forrest J, Harting E, Sisk M, Schussler E. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2021; 16(5): 1222-1234.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34631243
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The incidence of sports-related concussion in the US is between 1.6-3.8 million annually. Identification of ongoing impairment post-concussion continues to be challenging, as research indicates many patients are cleared for return to activity while still suffering subclinical impairment of function.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; center of mass; dynamic stability; gait; movement system