Citation
Pennington R, Cooper A, Faulkner AC, MacInnes A, Greensmith TSW, Mayne AIW, Davies PSE. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2021; 16(5): 1338-1344.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34631255
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Quidditch is a mixed-gender, full-contact sport founded in the USA in 2005, played worldwide by an estimated 25,000 players. It is one of the few mixed-gender full-contact sports, yet there remain few published studies regarding injury rates and patterns. A previous study suggested that the overall rate of injury in quidditch is in line with other contact sports, however raised concerns that female players were sustaining a higher rate of concussion when compared to male players.
Keywords
gender; injury; concussion; equality; quidditch