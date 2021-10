Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An increase of suicidal thinking within the COVID-19 pandemic has been postulated. Yet, direct comparisons with pre-COVID-19 rates are missing.



METHODS: The present study investigated whether levels and rates of suicidal ideation have changed between 2016 and 2020. Data of N = 664 university students (five cohorts: 2016: n = 105, 2017: n = 117, 2018: n = 108, 2019: n = 154, 2020: n = 180) were collected by online surveys.



RESULTS: The rate of students suffering from suicidal ideation was twice as high in 2020 than in previous years. Furthermore, levels of suicidal thinking and of depression were higher in 2020 than in 2019 and 2016. LIMITATIONS: The sample size of the current study was rather modest and suicide ideation was assessed with a single item only.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of students suffering from suicidal ideation was twice as high in 2020 than in previous years. Help-lines and online counselling should be promoted to the public and the possibilities of telepsychotherapy for suicidal people should be used and expanded.

Language: en