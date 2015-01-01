|
Citation
Goolsby C, Lala V, Gebner R, Dacuyan-Faucher N, Charlton N, Schuler K. J. Am. Coll. Emerg. Physicians Open 2021; 2(5): e12554.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34632447
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Occupational hazards for emergency physicians are widely known, but the risk of work-related mortality is not clear. The COVID-19 pandemic generated new concerns about the risk of occupational mortality, particularly in the setting of inadequate personal protective equipment. The perception of increased risk generated ethical concerns regarding emergency physicians' duty to treat and employers' duty to protect their employees. We performed this scoping review to define prepandemic emergency physician occupational mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
duty to treat; emergency physician death; occupational mortality; occupational risk; workplace injury