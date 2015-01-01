|
So FK, Chavira D, Lee SS. J. Atten. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34632828
OBJECTIVE: Although childhood ADHD is a risk factor for internalizing problems, it consists of separable inattention and hyperactivity dimensions that differentially predict outcomes. Oppositional defiant disorder also consists of separable dimensions (i.e., irritable, oppositional), co-occurs with ADHD, and predicts internalizing outcomes. To discern independent associations with internalizing problems, dimensions must be considered simultaneously.
hyperactivity; inattention; internalizing; irritability; oppositionality