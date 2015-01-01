Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although childhood ADHD is a risk factor for internalizing problems, it consists of separable inattention and hyperactivity dimensions that differentially predict outcomes. Oppositional defiant disorder also consists of separable dimensions (i.e., irritable, oppositional), co-occurs with ADHD, and predicts internalizing outcomes. To discern independent associations with internalizing problems, dimensions must be considered simultaneously.



METHODS: Controlling for age, sex, and race, we tested inattention, hyperactivity, irritability, and oppositionality as time-varying predictors of 6 to 7-year prospective change in parent- and teacher-rated internalizing problems in 230 ethnically- diverse (50% Caucasian) 5 to 10 year old youth (M = 7.4 years, 68% male) with (n = 120) and without ADHD (n = 110).



RESULTS: Escalating inattention and irritability, but not hyperactivity and oppositionality, uniquely predicted internalizing problems.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that inattention and irritability are unique risk factors for later internalizing problems. These dimensions may catalyze internalizing problems across development and constitute important intervention targets.

Language: en