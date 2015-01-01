Abstract

A systematic meta-review of reviews and meta-analyses on problems reported by survivors of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) was conducted. The aim was to comprise a comprehensive overview of 1) problems reported by survivors of CSA, and 2) variables moderating these relations. Two raters independently conducted a search through PubMed, PsychINFO, Campbell Library, Cochrane Library and Web of Science. Twenty-five reviews and meta-analyses reporting on 53 problems related to CSA were analyzed. All fell into five domains: medical, psychological, sexual, repeated (self-)harm, and a final category of other problems. Thirty-six of all problems (68%) were consistently and significantly more commonly reported by CSA survivors as compared to individuals without a history of CSA. Most moderator analyses did not significantly influence these relationships. In conclusion, CSA is associated with various problems across different domains and overall, these problems are prevalent independent of specific characteristics of and circumstances surrounding the abuse.

Language: en