Abstract

In order to design the perception system of the lower limb wearable rehabilitation robot, this study established the kinematics theoretical model of human lower limb and conducted the kinematics analysis of human body. By using the dynamic attitude analysis system, combined with the human body mark points, the position data of human body mark points in the process of standing up, sitting up, walking, stepping up, and squatting were collected. Combined with the movement mechanism of human lower limbs, the characteristics of human motion state transition are analyzed, and the perceptual algorithm for judging human motion intention is studied, so as to determine the wearer's current posture, standing intention while sitting, walking intention while standing, moving intention, and stopping intention during walking. The results show that the angle of the hip joint changes regularly between 0° and 37° and the angle of the knee joint changes regularly between 0° and 70°during the standing process, which is consistent with the angle change trajectory collected by the dynamic attitude analysis system. The angle trajectories of the hip and knee joints measured by the absolute angle sensor are the same as those obtained by the dynamic attitude analysis system. 1.5 rad and 0.3 rad were selected as reasonable and effective thresholds for determining sitting and standing states.

Language: en