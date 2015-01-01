Abstract

This paper aims to explore the influence of virtual reality technology interactive rehabilitation training system and PT and OT operation therapy on the exercise function, daily life activity ability (ADL), and the quality of life in patients with a sports injury. In this context, this paper mainly designed three experiments to test the virtual rehabilitation system: two action experiments (experiment 1), two experiments with actions in 3 different positions (experiment 2), and five different actions (experiment 3), and the motion intention recognition rate, average total time, and task completion degree of the three experiments were calculated. The virtual scene and hardware equipment were kept stable, and the human-machine interaction effect was good. The effectiveness of the proposed virtual reality rehabilitation training system is demonstrated from other aspects. The results showed that the average completion time of 5 volunteers was 57.72 seconds, with an average offline accuracy of 89.03%. In experiment 2, the five volunteers averaged 54.98 seconds, with an average offline accuracy of 91.73%. The average recognition accuracy of the training system reached 90%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the virtual reality rehabilitation training system in terms of motor intention recognition rate, average total use time, and task completion.

Language: en