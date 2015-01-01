CONTACT US: Contact info
Todres J. JAMA Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
34633429
Though many now reject the notion that bullying is a rite of passage, bullying persists as part of life in the way that poverty does--it is widespread, inflicts immediate and long-term adverse consequences, and often disproportionately affects marginalized children. From educational disruptions to mental health harms, the impact of bullying can alter life trajectories of young people...
Language: en