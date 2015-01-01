SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Todres J. JAMA Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.3657

PMID

34633429

Abstract

Though many now reject the notion that bullying is a rite of passage, bullying persists as part of life in the way that poverty does--it is widespread, inflicts immediate and long-term adverse consequences, and often disproportionately affects marginalized children. From educational disruptions to mental health harms, the impact of bullying can alter life trajectories of young people...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print