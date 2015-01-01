Abstract

Proposapnosia is a type of visual agnosia characterized by the inability to recognize people's faces. There are basically two variants, apperceptive and associative. The "Tortoni effect" is a phenomenon described by Bekinschtein et al a few years ago in waiters from Buenos Aires, who used this tool to remember the orders of each member of a table. We present a case of prosopagnosia associated with bilateral temporo-occipital injury secondary to head trauma, initially manifested by the lack of face recognition with the use of an associative strategy similar to that described in the "Tortoni effect" as compensation, in a 62-year-old female who suffered a severe head injury. A few months after this event, the patient had difficulty in recognizing familiar people, a fact evidenced by her relatives when at a restaurant table, they changed their seats, remained silent momentarily, and right after the patient kept naming them by their previous location. The magnetic resonance imaging of the brain revealed blunt sequelae lesions in the bilateral temporo-occipital region. Acquired prosopagnosia due to focal lesions in the temporo-occipital region, generally bilateral and right, and less frequently left, is a rare condition. The strategy used in the "Tortoni effect" was one of the initial manifestations of the condition in our patient. Carrying out an ecological neuropsychological test that considers this strategy could be useful in the screening and early detection of this entity.

Language: es