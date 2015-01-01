SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hawryluk GWJ, Ghajar J. Neurosurgery 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Congress of Neurological Surgeons)

10.1093/neuros/nyab357

34634822

The Brain Trauma Foundation (BTF) Guidelines for the Management of Severe Head Injury were the first clinical practice guidelines published by any surgical specialty. These guidelines have earned a reputation for rigor and have been widely adopted around the world. Implementation of these guidelines has been associated with a 50% reduction in mortality and reduced costs of patient care. Over their 25-yr history the traumatic brain injury (TBI) guidelines have been expanded, refined, and made increasingly more rigorous in conjunction with new clinical evidence and evolving methodologic standards. Here, we discuss the history and accomplishments of BTF guidelines for TBI as well as their limitations. We also discuss planned changes to future TBI guidelines intended to increase their utility and positive impact in an evolving medical landscape. Perhaps the greatest limitation of TBI guidelines now is the lack of high-quality clinical research as well as novel diagnostics and treatments with which to generate substantially new recommendations.


History; Guidelines; Impact; Brain injury; Treatment; Brain trauma foundation; Head injury

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
