Edwards JA, Buckley P. Occup. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
34633045
BACKGROUND: There is an urgent need to address high levels of work-related violence (WRV) in Britain to improve the workplace experience of both employers and employees. AIMS: This study specifically explores prevalence rates of work-related violence assaults (WRVAs) for staff at high risk that have supervisor responsibilities and work full-time.
Language: en
Crime Survey of England and Wales (CSEW); work-related violence (WRV); work-related violence assault (WRVA)