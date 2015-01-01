SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lininger MR, Yeargin SW, Hirschhorn RM, Mensch J. Res. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15438627.2021.1988949

PMID

34633258

Abstract

The dynamics of American youth football make it critical to ensure that helmets are appropriately fit to decrease the risk of injuries. Currently, there is only one researcher-developed checklist to determine helmet fit, and psychometric testing is lacking; therefore, the aim of this work was to determine the validity of the checklist. The 13-item checklist was used to measure helmet fit in 267 youth football players prior to the start of the season. Using a Principal Components Analysis to assess validity, a 5-component model was found explaining 58% of the available variance. These results suggest that a single, summative score should not be used for this checklist; rather five scores should be calculated for each component (stability, snugness, size, integrity, and accessory). A more practical and valid tool to assess fit, such as a sub-sectioned chronological American football-specific checklist, can better assist coaches/administrators responsible for helmet fit and player safety.

Keywords: American football


Language: en

Keywords

instrument; Principal components analysis; psychometrics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print