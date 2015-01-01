Abstract

The dynamics of American youth football make it critical to ensure that helmets are appropriately fit to decrease the risk of injuries. Currently, there is only one researcher-developed checklist to determine helmet fit, and psychometric testing is lacking; therefore, the aim of this work was to determine the validity of the checklist. The 13-item checklist was used to measure helmet fit in 267 youth football players prior to the start of the season. Using a Principal Components Analysis to assess validity, a 5-component model was found explaining 58% of the available variance. These results suggest that a single, summative score should not be used for this checklist; rather five scores should be calculated for each component (stability, snugness, size, integrity, and accessory). A more practical and valid tool to assess fit, such as a sub-sectioned chronological American football-specific checklist, can better assist coaches/administrators responsible for helmet fit and player safety.



Keywords: American football

Language: en