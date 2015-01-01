Abstract

Available evidence points to a possible role of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) in the pathophysiology of mood disorders and suicide. We carried out a critical analysis of literature data regarding this role, with a focus on the proposed association between RAS dysfunction and suicidal behavior. Epidemiological, genetic, and biochemical findings are described, and the pathophysiological hypothesis aiming at explaining the possible relationship between RAS and suicide are discussed. Available findings do support the involvement of the RAS in the neurobiology of suicide, although the exact mechanisms underlying this involvement are still unknown.

Language: en