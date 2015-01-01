SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sanches M, Teixeira AL. World J. Psychiatry 2021; 11(9): 581-588.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.5498/wjp.v11.i9.581

PMID

34631462

PMCID

PMC8474990

Abstract

Available evidence points to a possible role of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) in the pathophysiology of mood disorders and suicide. We carried out a critical analysis of literature data regarding this role, with a focus on the proposed association between RAS dysfunction and suicidal behavior. Epidemiological, genetic, and biochemical findings are described, and the pathophysiological hypothesis aiming at explaining the possible relationship between RAS and suicide are discussed. Available findings do support the involvement of the RAS in the neurobiology of suicide, although the exact mechanisms underlying this involvement are still unknown.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Depression; Bipolar disorder; Mood disorders; Renin-angiotensin system

