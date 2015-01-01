|
Citation
|
Mokhov II, Poroshenko AG. Russ. Meteorol. Hydrol. 2021; 46(5): 302-306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Pleiades Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Statistical estimates of the relationship between the duration and intensity of tropical cyclones using RSMC data for the period of 1951-2019 are presented. A good correspondence is noted between the duration of tropical cyclones, including the most powerful ones (typhoons), and their maximum intensity for the Northwest Pacific expressed in the form of power-law dependence. The similar dependences are obtained for the tropical cyclones transitioned into extratropical ones.
Language: en