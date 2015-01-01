Abstract

New data are presented on tornadoes over land in Russia for the period of 1900-2018 based on various sources. In total, information on 1763 tornadoes was collected, including 993 tornadoes from eyewitness reports on tornado passage and/or associated impacts and 770 tornadoes from satellite data on tornado-induced windthrows. Both single tornadoes and tornado outbreaks, the cases of formation of several tornadoes within one meso- or synoptic-scale system, were reported. On average for 2009-2018, more than 100 tornadoes are observed in Russia per year, including 15 significant tornadoes (with a wind speed $${>}50$$m/s) and one intense tornado (with a wind speed $${>}70$$m/s). In some years, these rates can be significantly higher and reach 342, 52, and three tornadoes per year, respectively. Tornadoes are observed on about 41 days per year, up to 68 days per annum in some years. The frequency of occurrence of tornadoes of different categories and the probability of their passage over a point on the ground were estimated. These estimates can be further used to assess a risk of tornado-hazardous situations. The general underestimation of the number of tornadic events in routine meteorological observations and existent statistics is discussed.

Language: en