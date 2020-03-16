|
Kim JE, Lee JH, Kang Y, Lee SH, Shin H, Rönnebeck N, Rönnebeck R, Nam EW. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1835.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34635086
BACKGROUND: According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has created situations that have a negative effect on people and threaten their mental health. Paraguay announced the Estado de Emergencia Sanitaria (Presidential Decree No. 3456) on March 16, 2020, which was followed by the imposition of a 24-h restriction on movement order on March 21. Self-quarantine at home may have been the most effective method of preventing the spread of infectious diseases; however, with the global pandemic becoming more prolonged and the consequent lengthening of the 24-h self-quarantine period, it is highly probable that both physical and psychological problems will arise.
*COVID-19 pandemic; *Depression; *Mental health; *Paraguay; *Self-quarantine