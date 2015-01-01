Abstract

Sexual and gender minority adolescents (SGMA) experience higher rates of internalizing psychopathology, including depression, anxiety, self-harm, and posttraumatic stress disorder. The primary explanation for these mental health disparities is minority stress theory, which suggests that discrimination, violence, and victimization are key drivers of chronic minority stress and place SGMA at higher risk of mental health concerns. To help address these concerns, the authors undertook a nearly 8-year process of developing Proud & Empowered, a school-based intervention to help SGMA cope with minority stress experiences. This manuscript details the intervention development process, including: (a) identifying the mechanisms of change (Stage 0), (b) building the intervention (Stage 1A, Part 1), (c) acceptability testing and program revision (Stage 1A, Part 2), (d) feasibility and pilot testing (Stage 1B, Part 1), (e) modification of the intervention to improve implementability (Stage 1B, Part 2), and (f) the final intervention.

Language: en