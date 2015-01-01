Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between the abuse-deterrent reformulation of OxyContin and adolescent lifetime heroin use in the United States.



METHODS: The quasi-experimental study uses individual survey data from the 1999-2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System to examine whether the reformulation of OxyContin in August 2010 affected adolescent lifetime heroin use, exploiting heterogeneity in state-level rates of OxyContin misuse before the reformulation. Multiple regression analysis adjusted for state and year fixed effects, adolescent demographics, and time-varying state characteristics and policies.



RESULTS: The release of the abuse-deterrent reformulation of OxyContin was associated with a reduction in adolescents reporting ever using heroin. An adolescent in a state with a one percentage point higher state-level rate of pre-reformulation OxyContin misuse was 1.7% points less likely to report ever using heroin after the reformulation (95% confidence interval, [(CI) = -0.007, -0.027]). These effects are strongest for adolescent males (estimate: -0.028, [(CI) = -0.016, 0.040]) and non-whites (estimate: -0.021, [(CI) = -0.005, -0.037]).



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest the release of abuse-deterrent OxyContin is associated with a decrease in the likelihood of adolescent lifetime heroin use in states with higher pre-reformulation rates of OxyContin misuse. Pharmaceutical innovations and policies that reduce the likelihood of prescription opioid misuse may be effective in reducing adolescent lifetime heroin use.

