|
Citation
|
Kneavel M, Ernst W. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34636271
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports related concussions continue to be a public health concern and improving reporting behavior a focus of educational programs. While educational programs have addressed changes in knowledge of concussion symptoms, it has been challenging to design educational programs which have lasting effects on reporting behavior. AIMS: The current analysis describes an intervention in which thoughts about reporting behavior are actively written down in a worksheet exercise to "pre-arm" athletes with cognitions designed to enhance reporting behavior prior to the injury event.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury prevention; concussion; cognition; reporting