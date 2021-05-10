|
Suwak P, Van Dyke JC, Robin KJ, Leonovicz OG, Cable MG. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. Glob. Res. Rev. 2021; 5(10).
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34637407
CASE: We present a rare case of diffuse skeletal fluorosis in a 56-year-old man with a history of inhalation and topical abuse of aerosolized dust cleaner containing difluoroethane and prior industrial exposure to chlorofluorocarbon-rich organic solvent cleaners. This patient had diffuse osteosclerotic bone disease on radiographs that elicited concern for a potentially aggressive physiologic or pathologic process, until increased fluoremia was identified as the cause. Management was conservative with removal of the causative agent.
