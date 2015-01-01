Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most people who have major depressive disorder (MDD) or bipolar disorder (BD) will have their first episode of depression in adolescence. However, in the absence of significant [hypo]manic symptoms, there are no clear guidelines for distinguishing bipolar from unipolar depression, which can lead to misdiagnosis and ineffective/harmful treatment. We aimed to compare phenomenological differences among youth with MDD or BD hospitalized for an acute episode of depression.



METHODS: A retrospective electronic chart review of adolescents hospitalized in an acute care inpatient unit who had a discharge diagnosis of MDD, MDD with mixed or psychotic features (MDD+), BD-I-current episode depressed, or BD-II-current episode depressed, was performed.



RESULTS: Altogether, 598 patients (mean age = 15.1 ± 1.5 years, female = 71%, and White = 46%) met study inclusion criteria, i.e., BD-I: n = 39, BD-II: n = 84, MDD: n = 422, and MDD+: n = 53 patients. The admission Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) total score was significantly higher in the BD-I (29.3 ± 9.1) and MDD+ (31.2 ± 9.3) groups versus the MDD group (24.3 ± 9.7) (p < 0.05). Although there were some group differences in the severity of individual depression symptoms, these did not line up neatly across BD and MDD groups. At admission, Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS) total scores were significantly higher in the BD-I (14.4 ± 7.4), BD-II (13.8 ± 6.5), and MDD+ groups (14.3 ± 6.6) versus the MDD group (8.2 ± 4.6, p < 0.05). Additionally, 9 of 11 and 4 of 11 YMRS items scored significantly higher in the BD-II and BD-I groups versus the MDD group, respectively. The motor activity and hypersexuality items, in particular, were scored consistently higher in the BD groups than MDD groups. Limitations: All diagnoses were made based on a clinical interview and not a structured diagnostic interview, and some of the subgroup sample sizes were relatively modest, limiting the power for group comparisons.



CONCLUSION: The presence of subsyndromal manic symptoms during an episode of MDD currently offers the clearest way by which to differentiate bipolar depression from unipolar depression.

Language: en