Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent falls prevention guidelines recommend early routine fall risk assessment among older persons.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to develop a Falls Screening Mobile App (FallSA), determine its acceptance, concurrent validity, test-retest reliability, discriminative ability, and predictive validity as a self-screening tool to identify fall risk among Malaysian older persons.



METHODS: FallSA acceptance was tested among 15 participants (mean age 65.93 [SD 7.42] years); its validity and reliability among 91 participants (mean age 67.34 [SD 5.97] years); discriminative ability and predictive validity among 610 participants (mean age 71.78 [SD 4.70] years). Acceptance of FallSA was assessed using a questionnaire, and it was validated against a comprehensive fall risk assessment tool, the Physiological Profile Assessment (PPA). Participants used FallSA to test their fall risk repeatedly twice within an hour. Its discriminative ability and predictive validity were determined by comparing participant fall risk scores between fallers and nonfallers and prospectively through a 6-month follow-up, respectively.



RESULTS: The findings of our study showed that FallSA had a high acceptance level with 80% (12/15) of older persons agreeing on its suitability as a falls self-screening tool. Concurrent validity test demonstrated a significant moderate correlation (r=.518, P<.001) and agreement (k=.516, P<.001) with acceptable sensitivity (80.4%) and specificity (71.1%). FallSA also had good reliability (intraclass correlation.948; 95% CI.921-.966) and an internal consistency (α=.948, P<.001). FallSA score demonstrated a moderate to strong discriminative ability in classifying fallers and nonfallers. FallSA had a predictive validity of falls with positive likelihood ratio of 2.27, pooled sensitivity of 82% and specificity of 64%, and area under the curve of 0.802.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that FallSA is a valid and reliable fall risk self-screening tool. Further studies are required to empower and engage older persons or care givers in the use of FallSA to self-screen for falls and thereafter to seek early prevention intervention.

Language: en