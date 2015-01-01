Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Age-related hearing loss (ARHL) is considered a risk factor for cognitive impairment and falls. The association may be modulated by gait performance because ARHL is related to mobility decline, which strongly contributes to cognitive impairment and falls. We investigated the interactive effects of gait and ARHL on global cognition and falls among older adults. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: The auditory acuity of 810 community-dwelling older adults was measured using a pure-tone average of hearing thresholds at 1,000 and 4,000 Hz in the better-hearing ear. Participants were then stratified as follows: normal hearing, ≤25 dB; mild hearing loss (HL), >25 and ≤40 dB; and moderate to severe HL, >40 dB. Gait speed was assessed as an indicator of gait performance and fall occurrence within the previous year. Global cognition was determined using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test.



RESULTS: A total of 320 (39.5%) and 233 (28.8%) participants had mild and moderate to severe HL, respectively. Hierarchical multiple and logistic regression analyses showed interactions between gait performance and moderate hearing loss on both global cognition and the occurrence of falls. Specifically, older adults with moderate hearing loss who walked slowly showed lower MoCA scores and a higher incidence of falls, whereas those with decent gait speed did not show such a tendency.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that poor gait performance might modulate the effects of ARHL, leading to cognitive decline and falls. Poor cognitive performance and falls may be prevalent in older adults with ARHL, especially in those with slower gait and moderate hearing loss. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 3 Laryngoscope, 2021.

Language: en