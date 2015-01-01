Abstract

PURPOSE: To report a case of accidental self-inflicted handheld Laser-Induced Maculopathy (HLIM).



METHODS: Observational case report with clinical and ocular imaging features of a patient with HLIM.



RESULTS: A 31-year-old male patient presented with sudden diminution of vision in both eyes after accidental exposure to a handheld green laser. At presentation, best corrected visual acuity in both eyes was 20/100. Fundus examination showed vertical linear lesions radiating in dendritic patterns involving fovea in both eyes. Swept source OCT revealed hyper-reflectivity in outer nuclear and outer plexiform layers and disruption of the ellipsoid zone. OCT angiography at the level of choriocapillaris showed flow void areas suggesting choroidal ischaemia.



CONCLUSION: Handheld laser pointers can cause direct photothermal injury to retinal pigment epithelium and inner choroid. It is important to be aware of this clinical entity and its characteristic pattern of plaque like lesions at macula with linear radiating dendritic extensions.

