Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

To explore the clinical characteristics and prognostic risk factors of accidental injuries in pediatric intensive care unit(PICU).



Methods:

The children with accidental injuries admitted to the PICU at Shanghai Children′s Hospital from January 2017 to December 2019 were analyzed retrospectively.The patients were divided into survival group and death group according to outcome.We collected the patients′ clinical data and laboratory indexes, and analyzed the differences between two groups.Multivariate Logistic regression was used to screen the risk factors of death and receiver-operating characteristic(ROC)curve was used to determine the threshold.



Results:

(1)A total of 253 children were included, accounting for 5.2% of PICU hospitalization during the same period.There were 137 males(54.2%)and 116 females(45.8%), with an average age of 45(19, 96)months.The top three causes of accidental injuries were fall injury in 82 cases(32.4%), traffic accident in 70 cases(27.7%)and foreign body in 39 cases(15.4%). There were 22 cases of deaths, with a fatality rate of 8.7%.(2)The mean arterial pressure at admission in the death group was lower than that in the survival group( P<0.05), and the total length of stay was longer( P<0.001). There were significant differences in Glasgow coma scale, Pediatric Risk of Mortality Scoring Ⅲ(PRISM Ⅲ)between the two groups( P<0.001). In the death group, and the blood lactic acid(LA) significantly increased( P<0.001), hemoglobin and fibrinogen were lower than those in the survival group, the activated partial thromboplastin time and prothrombin time(PT)were significantly prolonged( P<0.001). (3)Multivariate Logistic regression analysis showed that PRISM Ⅲ score, LA and PT were independent risk factors for the death of accidental injuries.The area under curve(AUC)of PRISM Ⅲ score was 0.987(95% CI 0.976-0.999, P<0.001)and the cut-off value was 11 with a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 95.7%.The AUC of LA was 0.886(95% CI 0.810-0.961, P<0.001)and the cut-off value was 3.1 mmol/L with a sensitivity of 85.7% and a specificity of 77.3%.The AUC of PT was 0.835(95% CI 0.730-0.941, P<0.001)and the cut-off value was 13.9 s with a sensitivity of 86.6% and a specificity of 72.7%.



Conclusion:

The main accidental injuries in PICU of our hospital in the past three years are falling injuries, traffic accidents and foreign body injuries.PRISM Ⅲ score, LA and PT at admission are independent risk factors for predicting death.



目的



探讨儿童重症监护病房(PICU)收治意外伤害的临床特征和危险因素。

方法



回顾性总结上海交通大学附属儿童医院2017年1月至2019年12月因意外伤害收住PICU的患儿。分存活组和死亡组，比较临床特点与实验室指标的差异，多因素Logistic回归筛选死亡的危险因素和受试者工作特征曲线确定其阈值。

结果



(1)意外伤害患儿253例，占同期PICU住院总数的5.2%。男137例(54.2%)，女116例(45.8%)，平均中位年龄45(19，96)个月。前3位病因依次为坠落伤82例(32.4%)、交通意外70例(27.7%)、异物39例(15.4%)。死亡22例，病死率8.7%。(2)死亡组入院时平均动脉压低于存活组(P<0.05)，总住院时间较长(P<0.001)，格拉斯哥昏迷评分、小儿死亡风险评分Ⅲ(PRISM Ⅲ)组间差异显著(P均<0.001)。死亡组患儿入PICU时血乳酸明显升高(P<0.001)，血红蛋白、纤维蛋白原低于存活组，活化部分凝血活酶时间与凝血酶原时间明显延长(P均<0.001)。(3)多因素Logistic回归分析显示入院时PRISM Ⅲ评分、血乳酸和凝血酶原时间是死亡的独立危险因素。受试者工作特征曲线分析显示，PRISM Ⅲ评分预测意外伤害患儿死亡的曲线下面积最高，为0.987(95%CI 0.976～0.999，P<0.001)，阈值11分，敏感度与特异度分别为100%和95.7%；血乳酸的曲线下面积为0.886(95%CI 0.810～0.961，P<0.001)，阈值为3.1 mmol/L，敏感度85.7%，特异度77.3%；凝血酶原时间的曲线下面积为0.835(95%CI 0.730～0.941，P<0.001)，阈值为13.9 s，敏感度86.6%，特异度72.7%。

结论



近3年本院PICU收治意外伤害主要为坠落伤、交通意外和异物损伤。入院时PRISM Ⅲ评分、血乳酸和凝血酶原时间是预测死亡的独立危险因素。

Language: zh