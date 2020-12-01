Abstract

As India's economy grows, so too does the number of people who can afford to own vehicles. A downside of this rapid increase in private vehicle ownership is a corresponding increase in traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon emissions. Although affordability may be one reason for the shift toward commuting via private vehicles, another contributing factor could be the quality of public transportation. The objective of this paper is to determine whether private vehicle ownership in large urban areas in India is influenced by the presence of high quality dedicated public transit systems. Consumer expenditure survey data acquired from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) for the year 2009-2010 were used to develop a vehicle ownership model for 26 Indian cities with a population of at least one million. The results show that the availability of public transportation has a negative correlation to motorcycle/moped ownership but has no strong effect on car ownership. These results should encourage governments in developing economies to invest in high-quality dedicated public transit systems.

