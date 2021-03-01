Abstract

Globally, a 15% of the population has some form of disability [1]. While cycling is becoming a popular transport mode, it is crucial to accommodate disabled cyclists, and key for this would be appropriate cycling training for the disabled and those who are involved in the training. This study investigated the delivery of cycling activity and training sessions for disabled people in the UK. The study focused on 1) the delivery systems, in particular the methods, supporting materials, instructor training, and 2) the perceptions of participants, parents/carers, and instructors. It involved semi-structured interviews with promotors and training/activity providers, and a questionnaire survey for instructors, people with disabilities and their carers. It was found that most participants come to training/activity sessions on voluntary basis for physical exercise and socialising. As a result, sessions are often unstructured and designed as 'activity' rather than 'training'. Looking forward it is recommended to, whilst continuing to accommodate the need for flexibility and inclusiveness, introduce a top-down approach designed specifically for disabled participants and initiated by policy-makers, with potential for disability-specific structured sessions in the course of time. The importance of raising awareness among disabled people and their parents and carers is instrumental, as is accessible provision of educational resources for instructors.

