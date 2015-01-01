|
Citation
|
Boyd DD. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2021; 92(10): 773-779.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Aerospace Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34641997
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 virus has caused over 582,000 deaths in the United States to date. However, the pandemic has also afflicted the mental health of the population at large in the domains of anxiety and sleep disruption, potentially interfering with cognitive function. From an aviation perspective, safely operating an aircraft requires an airmans cognitive engagement for: 1) situational awareness, 2) spatial orientation, and 3) avionics programming. Since impaired cognitive function could interfere with such tasks, the current study was undertaken to determine if flight safety for a cohort of single engine, piston-powered light airplanes was adversely affected during a period of the pandemic (MarchOctober 2020) prior to U.S. approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Language: en