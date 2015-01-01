|
Citation
|
Budema PM, Murhega RB, Tshimbombu TN, Toha GK, Cikomola FG, Mudekereza PS, Mubenga LE, Maheshe-Balemba G, Badesire DC, Kanmounye US. BMC Emerg. Med. 2021; 21(1): e116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34641813
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been the battleground for multiple armed conflicts, resulting in many fatal and nonfatal firearm injuries (F&NFFIs). Chronic insecurity has stressed the health system's resources and created barriers to seeking, reaching, and receiving timely care further increasing the F&NFFI burden. Our institution is the largest trauma center in the region and receives the bulk of F&NFFI cases. We aimed to identify correlates of mortality in Congolese F&NFFI patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Survival; Barriers to care; Conflict; Democratic Republic of Congo; Firearm injury