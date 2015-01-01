Abstract

Deadly police force is a public health problem. Although the Mortality Information System (SIM) is the most reliable record of deaths from violence, the same is not true for cases of deadly police force, which displays a high degree of underreporting when compared to data from the São Paulo Department of Law Enforcement (SSP-SP). The current study aimed to estimate underreporting in the two official data sources (SIM and SSP-SP), identifying the ICD-10 categories used in cases of incorrectly classified deadly police force and mortality rates in the years 2014 and 2015 in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. Using linkage of data from the SIM and SSP-SP databases, we describe the use of underlying causes of death in cases of deadly police force, estimating underreporting in the SIM and the SSP-SP with the capture-recapture methodology and mortality rates in the city. Based on the database linkage, most of the deaths from deadly police force were classified incorrectly (53%) as other underlying causes of death in the SIM. Both the SIM and SSP-SP underreported the deaths committed by police officers, with different magnitudes (53.2% in the SIM and 7.9% in the SSP-SP). Reclassification of the deaths via linkage added a gain in the SIM, which now had the same mean mortality rate as the SSP-SP (3.44/100,000), thereby decreasing the underreporting in comparison to the initial scenario. Correct recording of death is the first step to the ensuring the right to justice and truth. Recording with quality means to guarantee the right to information, which is not an end per se, but the start in the task of prevention. Data-sharing and inter-sector work are urgently needed.



A violência policial letal é um problema de saúde pública. Embora o Sistema de Informações sobre Mortalidade (SIM) seja o registro mais confiável sobre mortes por agressão, o mesmo não acontece nos casos de violência policial letal, que apresenta um alto grau de subnotificação quando comparado aos dados da Secretaria de Segurança Pública de São Paulo (SSP-SP). O presente estudo tem como objetivo estimar a subnotificação nas duas fontes oficiais de informação (SIM e SSP-SP), identificando as categorias da CID-10 utilizadas nos casos de violência policial letal incorretamente classificadas e calcular as taxas de mortalidade nos anos de 2014 e 2015 no Município de São Paulo, Brasil. Por meio da vinculação dos dados do SIM e da SSP-SP, descrevemos o uso das causas básicas de morte nos casos de violência policial letal, estimamos a subnotificação no SIM e na SSP-SP com a metodologia captura-recaptura e as taxas de mortalidade no município. A partir da vinculação das duas bases de dados, nota-se que a maior parte dos óbitos por violência policial letal foi classificada incorretamente (53%) em outras causas básicas de morte no SIM. Observa-se que tanto o SIM como a SSP-SP subnotificam as mortes cometidas por policiais em magnitudes distintas (53,2% no SIM e 7,9% na SSP-SP). A reclassificação dos óbitos a partir da vinculação adicionou ganho por parte do SIM, que passou a ter a mesma taxa média de mortalidade do que a SSP-SP (3,44/100 mil), diminuindo a subnotificação em comparação com o cenário inicial. O registro correto da morte é o primeiro passo para o direito à justiça e à verdade. Registrar com qualidade é garantir o direito à informação, sendo este não um fim, mas apenas o começo na tarefa da prevenção. O compartilhamento de dados e o trabalho intersetorial se faz urgente.



Palavras-chave:

Intervenção Legal; Polícia; Qualidade dos Dados; Mortalidade; Registros de Mortalidade

Language: pt