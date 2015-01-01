Abstract

Supporting children and young people (CYP) who self-harm (SH) is an important work of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). This theme is reflected in three papers in this issue. Starting with risk factors, Marraccini and colleagues found that compared with adolescents, preadolescent children with suicidal behavior were more likely to be male, from a Black ethnic background, or to have a neurodevelopmental disorder such as autism spectrum condition (ASC) or ADHD. These authors' finding of increased school-related stressors emphasizes the importance of educational adjustments in reducing the risk of SH among CYP with ASC and ADHD. Ward and Curran's study suggests that screening for ADHD symptoms among CYP who present with SH may improve early identification of those affected by ADHD-especially among females. Finally, Ramsey and colleagues found that coupling dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) with a specific intervention targeting self-criticism reduced episodes of SH more than standard DBT alone. Given the link between SH and suicide, improving understanding of the risk factors, early identification, and new treatment options for SH remain important.

Language: en