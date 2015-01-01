Abstract

PURPOSE: Physically or psychologically injured military veterans are motivated and benefited by physical activity or sport that may involve high levels of achievement. The aim of this study was to provide an in-depth insight into the impact of Competitive Motorsport (CM) on physically injured/disabled veterans' subjective well-being and in turn determine if it improves the quality of their lives.



METHODS: This is a qualitative study. Two sets of semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 male British military veterans including a 6-month follow-up. All participants were subjected to a permanent, moderate or severe, physical injury/disability. Data were analysed in accordance with the principles of Thematic Analysis.



RESULTS/CONCLUSIONS: Five key elements (familiar environment, team spirit, adrenaline rush, competition and equality) made CM a unique experience for physically injured/disabled veterans. Various psychological and physical benefits were found, including an increased sense of accomplishment, opportunity to socialise in a non-clinical environment, embracement of body image and adoption of a healthier lifestyle. Since physical activity and sport are among growing research on alternative interventions for military veterans, they deserve serious consideration as part of the treatment regimens and rehabilitation programmes to improve physically inured/disabled veterans' physical and mental health.Implications for RehabilitationCompetitive Motorsport is an effective means of improving physical health and subjective well-being of physically injured/disabled military veterans.Multiple perceived psychological and physical benefits were identified over time, including motivation for living, embracement of body image and adoption of a healthier lifestyle.Competitive Motorsport deserves consideration as part of the treatment regimens and rehabilitation programmes to improve physically injured/disabled veterans' physical and mental health while facilitating transition to civilian life.

