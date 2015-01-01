Abstract

The aim of this study was to identify the epidemiological profiles of violence against children, victims, and their aggressors, and their correlations between socioeconomic and demographic factors analyzed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a cross-sectional, retrospective observational study based on a review of Individual Notification Forms from the Information System for Notifiable Diseases, including child victims of violence, under 18 years, assisted by a pediatric emergency service in Brazil, from 2016-2020. Data were stratified, then statistical analysis was performed using the two-proportion equality test and the Chi-square test, with p < 0.05 and a 95% confidence interval. A total of 609 notifications were analyzed and a prevalence of sexual violence (63.2%) was reported. The prevalent profile of victim was female (76.7%), aged between 2-9 years (38.1%) and 14-18 years (35.6%). The violence occurs in the victim's home (58.9%). The prevalent profile of perpetrator was male (82.4%), young adolescent (59.2%), living as family (64%), mainly the parents (18.4%). No correlation was found between the classified socioeconomic and demographic variables and violence. There was an increase in notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the same period in the previous year; self-harm was reported in 59.7% of physical violence in 2020. Prevalence of sexual violence was higher for females, aged between 2-9 and 14-18 years, victimized in their homes, by male offenders, living as family, mainly by their parents. No association was found between child violence and the socioeconomic and demographic.

