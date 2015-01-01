Abstract

With the accelerating industrialization of 5G-V2X and smart automobiles, the intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) integrated with sophisticated communication, caching, computing, and control techniques enhance the functionality of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and also provide more powerful telematic or entertainment choices in vehicular environment. The diverse needs of ICV users (e.g., drivers and passengers) can be satisfied during commuting and traveling. However, considering the limitations of transportation environment, the potential attitude and usage behavior for the upcoming ICV infotainment directly impacts on the traffic and road safety in sustainable cities. In this paper, we conduct an online and offline survey to investigate the key factors influencing the user attitude and intention of ICV infotainment, where the answers of a total of 502 valid respondents (i.e., IVI users) are collected in China. A conceptual technology acceptance model with the constructs of perceived usefulness (PU), perceived ease of use (PEOU), social influence (SI), consumer innovation (CI), and perceived risk (PR) is established, and then assessed via partial least square structural equation modeling. We find that the constructs of PU, PEOU, CI, and SI have a direct impact on attitude and usage intention, of which 46.8% and 73.4% of variance, respectively, are explained. The respondents show positive attitudes and higher usage intention towards the ICV infotainment. Although PR has insignificant path with attitude and intention, the driving experience moderation effect exists between PR and usage intention. We can see that ICV infotainment will become a trend in future transportation scenario. Through this survey, reference for traffic safety and usage norms will be provided to reduce the risky of public health issues (e.g., traffic accidents) in the context of ICV infotainment.

Language: en