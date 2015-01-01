Abstract

BACKGROUND: The increase of the aging population is a challenge to society, as age is related to dependence. Injuries such as hip fractures cause morbidity, loss of independent life, and mortality. The purpose of this protocol is to describe a randomized control trial, with three intervention arms, aiming at investigating if there are any differences in outcomes after hip fracture between different rehabilitation interventions including (1) High-Intensity Functional Exercise (HIFE), (2) HIFE with the addition of continuous measures of movement and body positions with a wearable device, or (3) standard rehabilitation. A secondary aim is to evaluate physiotherapists' satisfaction with using the wearable device in rehabilitation.



METHOD: Patients with hip fracture that require rehabilitation at home will be invited to participate and randomly assigned to one intervention arm. The primary outcome is balance, measured by postural sway using an Inertial Measurement Unit and by Functional Balance test for Geriatric patients. Secondary outcomes are functional independence in everyday activities, measured with the Barthel Index, and health-related quality of life measured with EuroQol 5 Dimension questionnaire and EuroQol Visual Analogue Scale for health and user satisfaction measured by the User Satisfaction Evaluation Questionnaire.



DISCUSSION: This study protocol is the first step in securing the research process before performing a full randomized controlled trial. The next step will be a pilot- and feasibility study.

Language: en