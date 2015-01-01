|
Citation
|
Ekvall Hansson E, Fänge AM, Rogmark C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34639466
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The increase of the aging population is a challenge to society, as age is related to dependence. Injuries such as hip fractures cause morbidity, loss of independent life, and mortality. The purpose of this protocol is to describe a randomized control trial, with three intervention arms, aiming at investigating if there are any differences in outcomes after hip fracture between different rehabilitation interventions including (1) High-Intensity Functional Exercise (HIFE), (2) HIFE with the addition of continuous measures of movement and body positions with a wearable device, or (3) standard rehabilitation. A secondary aim is to evaluate physiotherapists' satisfaction with using the wearable device in rehabilitation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
balance; rehabilitation; hip fracture; postural sway; wearable device