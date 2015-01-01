Abstract

The new Dutch Care and Coercion Act aims to better regulate the use of psychotropic drugs for challenging behaviour in people with an intellectual disability. This study explores experiences of intellectual disability physicians (IDPs) in prescribing psychotropic drugs and investigates how the Act and the new multidisciplinary guideline on challenging behaviour affects their practice. A qualitative study was conducted, consisting of nine semi-structured in-depth interviews with IDPs, followed by a thematic analysis. It was found that IDPs experienced the new Act and guideline as supportive of their work as guardians of the appropriate use of psychotropic drugs. The multidisciplinary character of the guideline was experienced positively. However, IDPs are faced with organisational barriers and time constraints, as such, they question the feasibility of implementing the Act. Based on these findings, it can be concluded that the Care and Coercion Act may support the existing shift towards the appropriate use of psychotropic drugs if required conditions can be met.

