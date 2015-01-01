Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a major health concern, with one in three adults over the age of 65 falling each year. A key gait parameter that is indicative of tripping is minimum foot clearance (MFC), which occurs during the mid-swing phase of gait. This is the second of a two-part scoping review on MFC literature. The aim of this paper is to identify vulnerable populations and conditions that impact MFC mean or median relative to controls. This information will inform future design/maintenance standards and outdoor built environment guidelines.



METHODS: Four electronic databases were searched to identify journal articles and conference papers that report level-ground MFC characteristics. Two independent reviewers screened papers for inclusion.



RESULTS: Out of 1571 papers, 43 relevant papers were included in this review. Twenty-eight conditions have been studied for effects on MFC. Eleven of the 28 conditions led to a decrease in mean or median MFC including dual-task walking in older adults, fallers with multiple sclerosis, and treadmill walking. All studies were conducted indoors.



CONCLUSIONS: The lack of standardized research methods and covariates such as gait speed made it difficult to compare MFC values between studies for the purpose of defining design and maintenance standards for the outdoor built environment. Standardized methods for defining MFC and an emphasis on outdoor trials are needed in future studies.

