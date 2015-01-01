Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the association of support from colleagues and supervisors at the workplace on depressive and anxiety symptoms in wage earners from Korea. The data used in this study were from the fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS) conducted in 2017 and analyzed using a multivariate logistic regression model. Furthermore, we measured the odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of depressive and anxiety symptoms by stratifying covariates. The ORs of depressive and anxiety symptoms for the "non-support" group were higher than for the "support group" in terms of support from both colleagues and supervisors. The results of the stratified analysis of covariates, male, young, highly-educated, full-time, and white-collar groups were associated with the lack of support. Support from colleagues and supervisors was significantly associated with the Korean wage worker's mental health-depressive and anxiety symptoms, respectively. Further longitudinal and clinical studies on the relationship between mental health and support at the workplace are required.

