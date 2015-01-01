Abstract

Recently, many airline companies have trialed introducing team systems to manage crew members and enhance competitiveness systematically through the efficiency of manpower operation. Cabin crew members share in a sense of unity when spending time with team members outside of work hours. Cabin crews must be able to resolve unexpected issues-fires, aircraft defects, medical emergencies, and sudden airflow changes-quickly and accurately. As unexpected issues may result in major accidents, it is crucial that cabin crew members can take responsibility for passenger safety and offer satisfactory services to customers. Furthermore, most cabin duties require cooperation and are highly interdependent; thus, respect and teamwork are essential. This empirical study aims to identify and examine the positive factors of the team system used to evaluate causalities in job satisfaction, team potency, and mental health. The research model is developed based on a theoretical review, focusing on five positive factors-sense of belonging, mutual support, communication, motivation, and work flexibility-and dependent variables: job satisfaction, team potency, and mental health. Sense of belonging, communication, and work flexibility significantly affected team potency along with job satisfaction. This study has practical implications, providing guidance for the sustainable development of team systems for airline crew management.

Language: en