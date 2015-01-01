Abstract

Suicide is a global health problem that affects all age groups, yet it remains a particular concern in adolescence where it stands as the third leading cause of death (WHO, 2020). Depression is often implicated as the primary cause of adolescent suicidality (ideation, planning, and attempts) and completed suicide. More than 88% of the world' adolescents live in developing countries, including Arab countries, where also 97% of adolescent death cases occur. Mental and behavioral disorders, with depression at the top of the list, contribute to nearly 25% of Arab adolescents' disability (IHME, 2013).

Language: en