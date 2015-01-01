Abstract

Military sexual harassment (MSH) and assault (MSA) are associated with serious mental and physical health outcomes among military personnel and veterans. However, less is known about how these experiences relate to risky, impulsive, and health-compromising behaviors. The goal of the current study was to assess MSH and MSA in relation to a wide range of risky behaviors. Participants were 512 veterans in the community (M age = 41.36, 71.3% male, 71.3% white) who completed an online survey via Amazon's Mechanical Turk (MTurk). Compared to veterans who reported MSH only or no history of MST, veterans with a MSA history reported greater past-month risky behavior engagement, both overall and for specific behaviors, including problematic use of alcohol, drugs, gambling, technology, risky sexual behaviors, eating behaviors, illegal behaviors, reckless spending, physically aggressive behaviors, verbally aggressive behaviors, property destruction, reckless driving, non-suicidal self-injury, and suicidal behavior. Our findings emphasize the importance of differentiating between MSH and MSA when detecting and intervening with veterans at risk for engaging in risky behaviors.

