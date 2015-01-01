Abstract

China's forest cover has increased by approximately 10% as a result of sustainable forest management since the late 1970s. The forest ecosystem area affected by fire is increasing at an alarming rate of approximately 600,000 ha per year. The northeastern part of China, with a forest cover of 41.6%, has the greatest percentage of acres affected by forest fires. This study combines field and satellite weather data to determine factors that influence dead fuel moisture content (FMC). It assesses the use of the Canadian forest fire weather index to determine the daily forest fire danger in a typical temperate forest in Northeastern China during autumn. Based on the Wilcoxon test for paired samples, the observed and predicted values of FMC showed similar variation in eight of eleven sampling sites (72.7%), with a p value > 0.05. Three sampling plots presented lower predicted values of FMC than observed values (27.3%), with a p value < 0.05. The calculation of fire risk using the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Rating System (CFFDRS) in Maoer Mountain forest ecosystems presented low, medium or high risk; thus, the CFFDRS is suitable for determining fire danger in our study region. Along with these results, this study served to compare the use of FMC-metre field data and China Weather Station data to evaluate fire danger. The results of this study led us to suggest the multiplication of meteorological stations in fire-prone regions.

