Abstract

Geomorphic indices (e.g., the normalized channel steepness index (Ksn) and the stream length-gradient index (SL)) highlight changes in fluvial shapes and gradients. However, the application of these indices was seldom used to identify potential landslide zones. In this study, we used the Ksn and SL indices to detect the significant variations in the stream power along river reaches, which are anomalies associated with landslides, in the Zengqu River watershed, the upper reaches of the Jinsha River. Most of the landslide anomalies originate along the trunk and surrounding tributaries below the knickpoint of the mainstream. This suggests an erosional wave is migrating upstream throughout the drainage area. The fluvial incision may generate over-steepened hillslopes, which could fail in the future. In addition, the divide asymmetry index (DAI) predicts the direction of the divide as the headwaters migrate toward lower relief, higher elevation surfaces. Landslides are expected to occur as the unstable divide migrates. The proposed methodology can benefit the detection and characterization of potential landslide zones. It should improve hazard and risk analysis and the identification of drainage network areas associated with landslides.

