Abstract

Gait symmetry analysis plays an important role in the diagnosis and rehabilitation of pathological gait. Recently, wearable devices have also been developed for simple gait analysis solutions. However, measurement in clinical settings can differ from gait in daily life, and simple wearable devices are restricted to a few parameters, providing one-sided trajectories of one arm or leg. Therefore, head-worn devices with sensors (e.g., earbuds) should be considered to analyze gait symmetry because the head sways towards the left and right side depending on steps. This paper proposed new visualization methods using head-worn sensors, able to facilitate gait symmetry analysis outside as well as inside. Data were collected with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) based motion capture system when twelve participants walked on the 400-m running track. From head trajectories on the transverse and frontal plane, three types of diagrams were displayed, and five concepts of parameters were measured for gait symmetry analysis. The mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of step counting was lower than 0.65%, representing the reliability of measured parameters. The methods enable also left-right step recognition (MAPE ≤ 2.13%). This study can support maintenance and relearning of a balanced healthy gait in various areas with simple and easy-to-use devices.

